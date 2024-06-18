Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 877.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DRVN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $572.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

