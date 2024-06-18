Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOT. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 150.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52,034 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 4.7 %

DUOT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 33,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,448. Duos Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duos Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:DUOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 200.92% and a negative return on equity of 237.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

