Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Update

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,560,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,560,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,411,329 shares of company stock valued at $322,376,736. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 129,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BROS. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BROS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,449,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,590. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 224.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $41.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.