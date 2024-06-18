e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $215.00.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.23.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $195.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day moving average is $169.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

