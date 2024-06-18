e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $214.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $195.41, but opened at $199.91. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $209.08, with a volume of 308,909 shares.

Several other research firms have also commented on ELF. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at $52,609,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.84.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

