Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Up 13.6% in May

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 109,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,001. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $179.42 and a 1-year high of $225.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.52 and a 200 day moving average of $204.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 32.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

