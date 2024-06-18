Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.62 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $45.62 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,460,155 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

