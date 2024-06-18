Eli Berkovitch Sells 3,300 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. 1,367,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,747. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BOX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BOX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

