ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.61 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $55,983.51 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,680.99 or 0.99906167 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012246 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000764 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00080279 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03804677 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

