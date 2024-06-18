Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 45.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average is $104.59. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

