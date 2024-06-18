Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in May

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Emmi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLZF remained flat at $960.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Emmi has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,021.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,019.45.
About Emmi
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emmi
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Emmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.