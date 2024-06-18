Energean (LON:ENOG) Trading 6.8% Higher

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,065 ($13.53) and last traded at GBX 1,054 ($13.39). Approximately 460,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 389,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 986.50 ($12.53).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,425 ($18.11) to GBX 1,565 ($19.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Energean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energean

Energean Trading Up 6.8 %

Energean Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,013.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,108.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,038.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is 9,038.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthaios Rigas sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.53), for a total transaction of £25,378.95 ($32,247.71). Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Energean

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.