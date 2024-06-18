Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.
Energean Price Performance
OTCMKTS EERGF remained flat at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. Energean has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $15.35.
About Energean
