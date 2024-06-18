Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $752,611.52

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. Energi has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and $752,611.52 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00040247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000681 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,898,168 coins and its circulating supply is 77,898,333 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

