ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.30 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 31.57% and a negative return on equity of 9,826.93%.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.