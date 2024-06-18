Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Short Interest Up 14.3% in May

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EHAB shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Enhabit Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EHAB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,987. Enhabit has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enhabit

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,299 shares in the company, valued at $435,650.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Enhabit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,997,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 187,943 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,091,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,532,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enhabit by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 1,374,231 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 0.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,685,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

