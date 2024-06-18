EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 156.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.36. 268,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.34 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

