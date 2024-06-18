ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Sells $367,250.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ePlus Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PLUS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,768. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). ePlus had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $554.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,902,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $49,190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,648,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ePlus by 4,840.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,229,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth about $15,315,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.