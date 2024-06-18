Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinor ASA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of EQNR stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equinor ASA
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.