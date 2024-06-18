Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,865,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,485,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

