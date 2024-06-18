Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Keith R. Guericke Sells 10,000 Shares

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,706. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $284.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.66 and a 200-day moving average of $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.
Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.28.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESS
Essex Property Trust Company Profile
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essex Property Trust
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.