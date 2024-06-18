Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Keith R. Guericke Sells 10,000 Shares

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,706. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $284.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.66 and a 200-day moving average of $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.28.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

