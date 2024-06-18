Ethereum Price Up 1.4% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,550.83 or 0.05425157 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $434.18 billion and approximately $19.16 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00041318 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00015767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,276,015 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

