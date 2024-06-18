Everdome Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.78 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $634,381.69 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

