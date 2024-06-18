Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Cut by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 334.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,008,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

