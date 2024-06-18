Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.04. 115,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 882,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on XPRO shares. Barclays raised Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $369.87 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $59,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,517 shares in the company, valued at $644,824.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $59,586.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,824.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,722,240 shares of company stock valued at $60,545,857. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter worth about $92,106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expro Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 833,928 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 129.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 822,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,084,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after buying an additional 404,392 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

