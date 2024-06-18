Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises approximately 1.7% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of EXR stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.83.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

