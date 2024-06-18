Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.4%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.70 and last traded at $109.88. 4,223,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 17,987,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $431.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

