Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,896,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 4,634,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS FBGGF remained flat at $9.25 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Fabege AB has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $9.25.
Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile
