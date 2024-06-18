Fairman Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Fairman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- VinFast Auto’s EV Sales Target: Stock Market Hype or Reality?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Beyond Meat Forecast: Is There Any Hope Left for This Stock?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Wall Street Analysts are Bullish on Lyft Stock: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.