Fairman Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Fairman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.