Fairman Group LLC Buys Shares of 375 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,566,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Ubiquiti stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.19. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $189.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.51). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

