Fairman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Ecolab by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

Ecolab stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.60. The stock had a trading volume of 119,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.48. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

