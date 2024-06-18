Fairman Group LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.33. 708,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,081,431. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $566.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

