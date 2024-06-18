Fairman Group LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 60,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,182. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

