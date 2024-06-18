Fairman Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

