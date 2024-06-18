Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBYD opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

