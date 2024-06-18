Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives $18.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIHL. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 562,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 112,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIHL opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

