Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.09

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.09 and last traded at $57.09, with a volume of 3068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

