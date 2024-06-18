Filtronic (LON:FTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.00

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 2273367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.88).

Filtronic Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £157.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Tyerman sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47), for a total value of £6,105 ($7,757.31). Corporate insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

