First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.81.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DRI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.91. The stock had a trading volume of 744,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,357. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average is $159.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

