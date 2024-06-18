First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,326,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,903. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

