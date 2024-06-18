First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 5,608 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 136.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Gray Foundation bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,812,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,994. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $259.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.59 and a 200 day moving average of $211.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

