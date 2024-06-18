First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 5,926 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.74. The company had a trading volume of 493,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,397. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $189.26 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.98 and its 200 day moving average is $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

