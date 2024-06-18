First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

FIBK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. Research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 74.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.