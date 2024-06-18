First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,110,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 18,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,670,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

AG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6,929.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,174,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,876,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,433,000 after buying an additional 1,534,710 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 266,864 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 251,741 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

