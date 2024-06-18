First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. 439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

First National Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

