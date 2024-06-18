First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Up 15.5% in May

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNWB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,403.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). First Northwest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

