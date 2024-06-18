First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,287,671 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get First Solar alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 35.6% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 27,034 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 100.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,400.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,815,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Stock Up 0.4 %

FSLR stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.