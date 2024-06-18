First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.08% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTGS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,892,000.

Shares of FTGS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. 64,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,192. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

