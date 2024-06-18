First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 677,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 452,095 shares.The stock last traded at $48.33 and had previously closed at $48.28.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 107,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.