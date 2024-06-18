First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 677,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 452,095 shares.The stock last traded at $48.33 and had previously closed at $48.28.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
