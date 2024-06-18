First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.16. 4,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 21,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2733 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

