First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.16. 4,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 21,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2733 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.