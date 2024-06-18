Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.76.
Several analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday.
FLNC stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 2.63. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $31.32.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
