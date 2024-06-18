Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLNC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,849 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,345 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,124,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

FLNC stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 2.63. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.